Fuerte accidente de Katherine Legge en entrenamientos de European Le Mans Series

Relieved and thankful that you are ok @katherineracing ????Hoping for a speedy recovery to have you back on track by our side ASAP!! I’m sure we will laugh together again soon?????? ??#getwellsoonkat @richardmille @fiawim pic.twitter.com/vDVKsKAmIK— Tatiana Calderon (@TataCalde) July 15, 2020
My thoughts are with my team mate and team leader @katherinelegge . Wish you all the best, especially a full and speedy recovery. We need you on the track asap! we are countin on you ?????? pic.twitter.com/tow1egtEH4— Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) July 15, 2020
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 11
|Ferrari
|SF1000
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Renault
|R.S.20
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Red Bull
|RB16
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL35
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Mercedes
|W11
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|AlphaTauri
|AT01
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Racing Point
|RP20
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Williams
|FW43
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Alfa Romeo
|C39
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Haas
|VF-20
|X
|X
|X