julio 18 /20 - 01:38 GMT
Fuerte accidente de Katherine Legge en entrenamientos de European Le Mans Series
julio 15 /2020     Le Castellet, Francia 17:30 GMT
Foto: European Le Mans Series
Por: Henry Bonilla  
Director General F1Latam.com
La piloto británica Katherine Legge sufrió esta mañana una fuerte colisión durante los tests oficiales de la European Le Mans Series, celebrados en el Circuito Paul Ricard.

El accidente ocurrió a las 11:39 hora local, al salirse de la pista en la curva Signes - la cual viene precedida de la veloz recta Mistral -, e impactando el guardarriel. De inmediato Legge fue atendida por el personal médico y de seguridad, realizando el procedimiento de extracción del Oreca 07-Gibson de la clase LMP2.

Katherine estuvo consciente todo el tiempo y fue trasladada al hospital del circuito para evaluar su condición de salud. Allí el director médico reportó dos fracturas: una en su pierna derecha y otra en la muñeca derecha.

Afortunadamente tras incidente su vida no corre riesgo y la experimentada piloto de 40 años fue transportada en helicóptero al hospital Sainte Anee en Toulon.

Katherine Legge hace parte del equipo Richard Mille Racing junto con la colombiana Tatiana Calderón y la alemana Sophia Floersch. Juntas participarán en este campeonato y en las legendarias 24 Horas de Le Mans el 19 de septiembre.



