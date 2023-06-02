Listado de vueltas rápidas del Gran Premio de España 2023

|Piloto
|Equipo
|Vuelta
|Tiempo
|Vel. Promedio (km/h)
|Hora
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|61
|1:16.330
|219.641
|16:24:44
|2
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|52
|1:16.666
|218.678
|16:13:37
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62
|1:16.676
|218.649
|16:26:20
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|55
|1:17.182
|217.216
|16:18:32
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|48
|1:17.875
|215.283
|16:08:14
|6
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|44
|1:18.069
|214.748
|16:03:58
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|49
|1:18.083
|214.709
|16:09:55
|8
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|50
|1:18.242
|214.273
|16:12:00
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|52
|1:18.357
|213.959
|16:14:03
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|41
|1:18.375
|213.910
|15:59:31
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|60
|1:18.403
|213.833
|16:24:07
|12
|Nyck De Vries
|AlphaTauri
|41
|1:18.594
|213.313
|15:59:36
|13
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|41
|1:18.679
|213.083
|15:59:29
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|56
|1:18.722
|212.967
|16:19:05
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|38
|1:18.753
|212.883
|15:55:26
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|53
|1:18.776
|212.821
|16:15:39
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|59
|1:18.904
|212.475
|16:23:10
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|54
|1:18.946
|212.362
|16:16:32
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|59
|1:19.133
|211.861
|16:23:44
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|41
|1:19.247
|211.556
|15:59:56
|
*. junio 10 - junio 11
|
WEC - 24 Hs de Le Mans
|
Le Mans, Francia
|
*. junio 16 - junio 18
|
F1 - GP de Canadá
|
Montreal, Canadá
|
*. junio 22 - junio 25
|
WRC - Rally de Kenia
|
Nairobi, Kenia
|
*. junio 24
|
Fórmula E - Portland
|
Portland, Oregon, Estados Unidos
|
*. junio 30 - julio 02
|
F1 - GP de Austria
|
Spielberg, Austria
|
*. julio 07 - julio 09
|
F1 - GP de Gran Bretaña
|
Silverstone, Gran Bretaña
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Ene 31
|Haas
|VF23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 03
|Red Bull
|RB19
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 06
|Williams
|FW45
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 07
|Alfa Romeo
|C43
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 11
|AlphaTauri
|AT04
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|Aston Martin
|AMR23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL60
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Ferrari
|SF-23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Mercedes
|W14
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 16
|Alpine
|A523
|X
|X
|X