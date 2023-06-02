 Listado de vueltas rápidas del Gran Premio de España 2023 - F1LATAM.COM
Listado de vueltas rápidas del Gran Premio de España 2023
junio 5 /2023     Barcelona, España 22:40 GMT
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Henry Bonilla - Director F1LATAM.COM
El piloto neerlandés Max Verstappen de Red Bull logró la vuelta más rápida del Gran Premio de España 2023, y se llevó el punto extra por terminar en el top 10.

A continuación el listado completo con la mejor vuelta de cada piloto:

  Piloto Equipo Vuelta Tiempo Vel. Promedio (km/h) Hora
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 61 1:16.330 219.641 16:24:44
2 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 52 1:16.666 218.678 16:13:37
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:16.676 218.649 16:26:20
4 Lando Norris McLaren 55 1:17.182 217.216 16:18:32
5 George Russell Mercedes 48 1:17.875 215.283 16:08:14
6 Kevin Magnussen Haas 44 1:18.069 214.748 16:03:58
7 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 49 1:18.083 214.709 16:09:55
8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 50 1:18.242 214.273 16:12:00
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 52 1:18.357 213.959 16:14:03
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 41 1:18.375 213.910 15:59:31
11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 60 1:18.403 213.833 16:24:07
12 Nyck De Vries AlphaTauri 41 1:18.594 213.313 15:59:36
13 Oscar Piastri McLaren 41 1:18.679 213.083 15:59:29
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 56 1:18.722 212.967 16:19:05
15 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 38 1:18.753 212.883 15:55:26
16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 53 1:18.776 212.821 16:15:39
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 59 1:18.904 212.475 16:23:10
18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 54 1:18.946 212.362 16:16:32
19 Alexander Albon Williams 59 1:19.133 211.861 16:23:44
20 Logan Sargeant Williams 41 1:19.247 211.556 15:59:56


· Calendario Temporada 2023 de Fórmula 1
· Campeonato de pilotos y constructores 2023 tras el Gran Premio de España F1 2023
· Verstappen arrasa y Mercedes confirma su progreso con doble podio - Reporte Carrera - GP de España







junio 5 /23 - 22:40 GMT
Listado de vueltas rápidas del Gran Premio de España 2023
junio 4 /23 - 15:13 GMT
Verstappen arrasa y Mercedes confirma su progreso con doble podio - Reporte Carrera - GP de España
junio 4 /23 - 05:15 GMT
Carrera del Gran Premio de España F1 2023 - ¡EN VIVO!
junio 3 /23 - 18:00 GMT
Grilla de partida del GP de España tras doble penalización para Gasly
junio 3 /23 - 15:40 GMT
Verstappen se lleva su primera pole en Montmeló - Reporte Clasificación - GP de España
junio 3 /23 - 13:45 GMT
Clasificación del Gran Premio de España - ¡EN VIVO!
junio 3 /23 - 11:50 GMT
Verstappen y Pérez arriba en sesión poco productiva - Reporte Pruebas Libres 3 - GP de España
junio 3 /23 - 04:30 GMT
Tercera sesión de pruebas libres del Gran Premio de España - ¡EN VIVO!
junio 6 /23 - 19:47 GMT
Manuel Maldonado representará a Venezuela en las prestigiosas 24 Horas de Le Mans
junio 5 /23 - 21:29 GMT
'Pechito' López y Toyota están listos para correr en el centenario de las míticas 24 Horas de Le Mans
mayo 22 /23 - 15:23 GMT
El español Alex Palou obtiene la pole position en las 500 millas de Indianápolis
mayo 19 /23 - 23:14 GMT
Las chicas de la F1 Academy compiten este fin de semana en el Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
mayo 19 /23 - 22:17 GMT
El colombiano Pedro Juan Moreno va por el liderato en la FIA F4 NACAM en Querétaro
abril 21 /23 - 18:15 GMT
El colombiano Lucas Medina competirá esta temporada en la Fórmula Regional Europea by Alpine
abril 20 /23 - 18:02 GMT
Colombiano Pedro Juan Moreno logró dos victorias en su debut en la FIA F4 NACAM en México
abril 13 /23 - 17:49 GMT
Fallece el piloto Craig Breen previo al Rally de Croacia de WRC
junio 3 /23 - 18:00 GMT
Grilla de partida del GP de España tras doble penalización para Gasly
mayo 22 /23 - 15:23 GMT
El español Alex Palou obtiene la pole position en las 500 millas de Indianápolis
mayo 31 /23 - 23:14 GMT
Pronóstico del tiempo para este fin de semana en el Gran Premio de España 2023
mayo 27 /23 - 18:08 GMT
Grilla de partida del GP de Mónaco tras penalización para Leclerc
mayo 26 /23 - 16:32 GMT
Verstappen fue el más veloz. Colisión de Sainz - Reporte Pruebas Libres 2 - GP de Mónaco
mayo 17 /23 - 10:00 GMT
OFICIAL: Se cancela el Gran Premio de Emilia Romaña F1 2023
mayo 26 /23 - 13:05 GMT
Los españoles Sainz y Alonso marcan el ritmo - Reporte Pruebas Libres 1 - GP de Mónaco
mayo 22 /23 - 17:20 GMT
¿Ferrari está en negociaciones con Lewis Hamilton para la temporada 2024 de F1?
abril 4 /23 - 17:20 GMT
Acompañamos a Porsche en el E-Prix de São Paulo - Cobertura Especial
abril 2 /23 - 09:15 GMT
Verstappen gana tras el caos en Albert Park - Reporte Carrera - GP de Australia
marzo 25 /23 - 11:50 GMT
VIDEO: Entrevista con Alberto Longo, cofundador y director de la FIA Fórmula E
marzo 23 /23 - 19:40 GMT
VIDEO: PREVIO E-Prix de São Paulo - La FIA Fórmula E compite por primera vez en Brasil
marzo 21 /23 - 20:13 GMT
Hoy el gran Ayrton Senna da Silva festejaría su cumpleaños número 63
marzo 19 /23 - 19:30 GMT
'Checo' Pérez logró su quinta victoria en F1 - Reporte Carrera - GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 18 /23 - 18:27 GMT
Segunda pole consecutiva para 'Checo' Pérez en Jeddah - Reporte Clasificación - GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 15 /23 - 15:12 GMT
¿GP de Cancún de F1 en 2025? Hablamos con su precursor, Antonio Pérez Garibay
abril 4 /23 - 17:20 GMT
Acompañamos a Porsche en el E-Prix de São Paulo - Cobertura Especial
marzo 25 /23 - 11:50 GMT
VIDEO: Entrevista con Alberto Longo, cofundador y director de la FIA Fórmula E
marzo 23 /23 - 19:40 GMT
VIDEO: PREVIO E-Prix de São Paulo - La FIA Fórmula E compite por primera vez en Brasil
marzo 21 /23 - 20:13 GMT
Hoy el gran Ayrton Senna da Silva festejaría su cumpleaños número 63
marzo 15 /23 - 15:12 GMT
¿GP de Cancún de F1 en 2025? Hablamos con su precursor, Antonio Pérez Garibay
noviembre 1 /22 - 20:31 GMT
EXCLUSIVO: La historia completa del proyecto del GP del Caribe de F1 en Barranquilla, Colombia
octubre 11 /22 - 17:30 GMT
Max Verstappen, los números del nuevo bicampeón de la F1 y los récords que podría batir
septiembre 13 /22 - 21:23 GMT
Todos los resultados que le darían a Max Verstappen su segundo campeonato de F1 en el GP de Singapur
junio 2 /23 - 10:38 GMT
Cifras: Ventas del sector automotor colombiano continuaron a la baja en mayo
mayo 31 /23 - 11:08 GMT
Ford Ranger Raptor 2023: Ya está en Colombia la totalmente renovada pick-up deportiva
mayo 23 /23 - 19:05 GMT
Entrevista con Jorge Neira, nuevo gerente general de Kia Colombia
mayo 20 /23 - 14:38 GMT
BMW Concept Touring Coupé: la marca alemana sorprende con este exclusivo biplaza
mayo 19 /23 - 15:08 GMT
Kavak lanzó en Colombia su Planta de Reacondicionamiento de vehículos usados
mayo 18 /23 - 17:46 GMT
Chevrolet Montana en Colombia: inicia la preventa de la nueva pickup
mayo 18 /23 - 13:08 GMT
Ford anuncia a Autonorte como concesionario autorizado en Santa Marta y Valledupar
mayo 18 /23 - 10:37 GMT
Los conocidos sedanes A3, A4 y A6 de Audi regresaron oficialmente a Colombia
