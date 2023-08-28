 AlphaTauri confirma a Lawson para el GP de Italia en reemplazo nuevamente de Ricciardo - F1LATAM.COM
AlphaTauri confirma a Lawson para el GP de Italia en reemplazo nuevamente de Ricciardo
agosto 29 /2023     Monza, Italia 11:33 GMT
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Henry Bonilla - Director F1LATAM.COM
Luego de un debut positivo en el pasado GP de Países Bajos, la Scuderia AlphaTauri confirmó que Liam Lawson estará de nuevo a los mandos del AT04, esta vez en el GP de Italia que se realizará este fin de semana, todo esto mientras Daniel Ricciardo se recupera.

El piloto australiano se fracturó un metacarpiano de la mano izquierda, al impactar la barrera de protección en Zandvoort, en maniobra para evitar impactar a Oscar Piastri en la peraltada de la curva 3, segundos después que el joven piloto chocara en el mismo sitio.

Daniel Ricciardo fue operado el pasado domingo con éxito en Barcelona. La intervención la realizó el Doctor Xavier Mir, el mismo que operó a Lance Stroll durante la pretemporada tras su accidente en bicicleta mientras entrenaba..


Mediante un corto comunicado en redes sociales, el equipo italiano indicó: "Estamos encantados de que la operación de Daniel haya ido bien y de que ahora esté recuperándose.

Esperamos volver a verlo en la pista muy pronto, pero hasta que esté totalmente recuperado, podemos confirmar que Liam, que hizo un buen trabajo en circunstancias difíciles en Zandvoort, seguirá pilotando junto a Yuki a partir de nuestra carrera de casa este fin de semana en Monza".

En cuanto al debut de Liam Lawson en Fórmula 1, se podría calificar como positivo teniendo en cuenta las duras condiciones que afrontó, con lluvia y en un trazado estrecho. Finalizó decimotercero, sin daños en el auto y con un gran nivel de confianza para afrontar este fin de semana el Gran Premio en Monza.

Tras la competencia en Zandvoort, señaló: " En primer lugar, lo siento por Daniel en esta situación, y no es algo que quieras ver, especialmente a alguien tan agradable como él, y espero que se recupere rápidamente. Cualquier oportunidad que tengas de correr en Fórmula 1, la agarras con las dos manos, así que estoy muy emocionado por la oportunidad que se me ha dado. Son muchas emociones porque es algo que he querido hacer desde que tenía tres años.

El objetivo era dar las 72 vueltas. Cuando llegué a la parrilla y empezó a llover, no fue la mejor sensación. Después no tuvimos más remedio que hacer la parada en boxes, pero por desgracia nos penalizaron y perdimos mucho tiempo. Creo que una vez que hemos tenido aire limpio durante la segunda mitad de la carrera y después con los neumáticos intermedios al final, mi ritmo no ha sido tan malo. Queda trabajo por hacer, pero estoy contento de haber superado la carrera, experimentando diferentes condiciones y escenarios, para poder llevarlos adelante", indicó el piloto neozelandés de 21 años.





