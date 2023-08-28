AlphaTauri confirma a Lawson para el GP de Italia en reemplazo nuevamente de Ricciardo

love to see you smiling, get well soon! ??— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 27, 2023
“Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that’s pretty cool. Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain’t a setback, just all part of the comeback ??”
Liam Lawson confirmed to drive alongside Yuki until Daniel is fit pic.twitter.com/GQ6TgEw75H— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 28, 2023
|
*. septiembre 01 - septiembre 93
|
F1 - GP de Italia
|
Monza, Italia
|
*. septiembre 07 - septiembre 19
|
WRC - Rally de Grecia
|
Lamia, Grecia
|
*. septiembre 10
|
WEC - 6 Hs de Fuji
|
Shizuoka, Japón
|
*. septiembre 22 - septiembre 24
|
F1 - GP de Japón
|
Suzuka, Japón
|
*. septiembre 28 - octubre 01
|
WRC - Rally de Chile
|
Concepción, Chile
|
*. octubre 06 - octubre 08
|
F1 - GP de Qatar
|
Doha, Qatar
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Ene 31
|Haas
|VF23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 03
|Red Bull
|RB19
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 06
|Williams
|FW45
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 07
|Alfa Romeo
|C43
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 11
|AlphaTauri
|AT04
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|Aston Martin
|AMR23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL60
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Ferrari
|SF-23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Mercedes
|W14
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 16
|Alpine
|A523
|X
|X
|X