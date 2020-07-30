 Sergio Pérez está islado tras prueba no concluyente de COVID-19 - F1Latam.com
julio 30 /20 - 17:02 GMT
Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: especialmente desarrollado para la pista
julio 30 /20 - 13:08 GMT
Valiosos consejos para elegir correctamente el seguro de su vehículo
julio 30 /20 - 10:07 GMT
Audi presenta la nueva generación de la tecnología OLED Digital
julio 29 /20 - 04:38 GMT
VIDEO: Llegó oficialmente a Colombia el totalmente renovado Nissan Sentra 2020
julio 28 /20 - 18:56 GMT
Aston Martin escoge a Lenovo como socio oficial para el diseño de sus vehículos
julio 27 /20 - 18:53 GMT
Llegó a Colombia la potente Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackwawk
Sergio Pérez está islado tras prueba no concluyente de COVID-19
julio 30 /2020     Silverstone, Gran Bretaña 15:44 GMT
Foto: Racing Point F1 Team
Por: Henry Bonilla  
Director General F1Latam.com
En la conferencia de prensa del GP de Gran Bretaña, el equipo Racing Point no tuvo la presencia de uno de sus pilotos. Se trató del mexicano Sergio Pérez, quien no asistió al Circuito de Silverstone debido a que se aisló tras un resultado 'no concluyente' de la prueba de COVID-19.

El examen se realizó antes de este evento y Checo ahora está aguardando una nueva prueba para conocer su condición y confirmar su participación en el Gran Premio de este fin de semana.


La FIA y la F1 han sido extremadamente exigentes con los protocolos de bioseguridad. En su último comunicado informaron que se habían realizado entre el 17 y el 23 de julio un total de 1461 pruebas a pilotos, equipos y personal. De estos ninguno fue positivo. Estos resultados se hacen públicos cada siete días.

Noticia en desarrollo…

