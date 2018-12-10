Some gifts ?? come early. Here are the #Fit4F1 compounds for the #AusGP, #BahrainGP, #ChineseGP and #AzerbaijanGP! (Quick Reminder - In 2019 there will only be 3 colours per race, but 5 different compounds available: C1 is the hardest, C5 the softest) pic.twitter.com/ijoIzO3kqb