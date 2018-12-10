Pirelli anuncia los compuestos de neumáticos para los primeros cuatro GP's de 2019 - F1Latam.com
» Noticias de Autos F1Latam - El Portal del Sector Automotor para Colombia y Latinoamérica «
diciembre 10 /18 - 22:26 GMT
Mazda es reconocida como 'Best Car Brand 2019' por US News y World Report
diciembre 10 /18 - 20:18 GMT
Hyundai presentó el Palisade, su nueva apuesta SUV familiar de tamaño mediano
diciembre 10 /18 - 18:33 GMT
Renault-Sofasa dona una van Master a la Corporación Crear Unidos
diciembre 10 /18 - 14:07 GMT
El Audi Q3 logró cinco estrellas en las pruebas de choque Euro NCAP
diciembre 7 /18 - 21:33 GMT
Nissan confirma la producción oficial del deportivo GT-R50 de Italdesign
diciembre 7 /18 - 10:28 GMT
Ernesto Ortiz asume la presidencia de General Motors Sudamérica Oeste
Home >> Noticias
Pirelli anuncia los compuestos de neumáticos para los primeros cuatro GP's de 2019
diciembre 11 /2018     Milán, Italia 20:13 GMT
Foto: Pirelli
Por: Henry Bonilla
Cambios en la reglamentación deportiva tendrá la temporada 2019 de Fórmula 1. Los neumáticos slicks ahora no se distinguirán con los siete colores como venía sucediendo en los últimos años, sino que ahora serán tres fijos pero rotando entre ellos los compuestos. Pirelli presentó las denominaciones para los Grandes Premios de Australia, Bahrein, China y Azerbaiyán.

Ahora los tres compuestos tendrán los colores blanco (duro), amarillo (medio) y rojo (blando). Cada rango tendrá la letra C y estará acompañado por un número de 1 a 5, siendo 1 el más duro y 5 el más blando.

Durante la temporada 2019, cada piloto deberá preservar un juego de neumáticos de los tres nominados para Q3. Este juego se retornará luego a aquellos que clasifiquen en el top 10, mientras que los pilotos restantes lo mantendrán para la carrera. Cada piloto deberá tener disponible los dos juegos de neumáticos disponibles para la carrera.

Los equipos tendrán la libertad de elegir los 10 juegos restantes, totalizando 13 para el fin de semana. Las selecciones de los eventos fuera de Europa se realizarán con 14 semanas de anticipación, mientras que para los eventos en el 'viejo continente' se realizarán con 8 semanas de anticipación.

A continuación el listado de compuestos para la temporada 2019:

Gran Premio
Duro
Carrera

Medio
Carrera
Blando
Clasificación
1. Australia C2 C3 C4
2. Bahrein C1 C2 C3
3. China C2 C3 C4
4. Azerbaiyán C2 C3 C4
5. España      
6. Mónaco      
7. Canadá      
8. Francia      
9. Austria      
10. Gran Bretaña      
11. Alemania      
12. Hungría      
13. Bélgica      
14. Italia      
15. Singapur      
16. Rusia      
17. Japón      
18. México      
19. Estados Unidos      
20. Brasil      
21. Abu Dhabi      


Así lo anunció Pirelli en sus redes sociales:



  • Noticias
    Fórmula 1
  • Noticias otras
    categorías
  • Noticias
    más vistas
  • Noticias
    destacadas
  • Especiales
    F1Latam
  • Noticias
    Autos F1Latam
diciembre 11 /18 - 20:13 GMT
Pirelli anuncia los compuestos de neumáticos para los primeros cuatro GP's de 2019
diciembre 7 /18 - 16:34 GMT
El GP de México fue elegido por cuarta temporada consecutiva como el 'mejor evento del año' de la F1
diciembre 6 /18 - 15:31 GMT
Con motor Chevrolet correrá Fernando Alonso en las 500 millas de Indianápolis en 2019
diciembre 4 /18 - 18:34 GMT
Renault cambia la denominación y logo de su equipo en el Campeonato Mundial de Fórmula 1
noviembre 28 /18 - 22:16 GMT
Exitoso primer día del español Carlos Sainz como piloto de McLaren
noviembre 28 /18 - 18:34 GMT
Leclerc inicia con el pie derecho en Ferrari al marcar el mejor tiempo de los tests de Pirelli
noviembre 27 /18 - 22:18 GMT
Pietro Fittipaldi realizó su primer test en un auto de Fórmula 1
noviembre 27 /18 - 21:55 GMT
El finlandés Kimi Räikkönen regresó a Sauber tras 17 años
+ Ver más noticias +
(Fórmula E) - diciembre 6 /18 - 19:22 GMT
Buemi y Rowland comandarán el equipo Nissan e.dams de FIA Fórmula E
(Formula 2) - diciembre 1 /18 - 22:31 GMT
La piloto colombiana Tatiana Calderón repite en el sexto lugar en el último test de FIA Fórmula 2
(Formula 2) - noviembre 29 /18 - 22:43 GMT
Tatiana Calderón se luce con un sexto lugar en su primer test en la FIA Fórmula 2
(Formula 2) - noviembre 28 /18 - 23:12 GMT
Tatiana Calderón finalizó la temporada de GP3 en los puntos y se alista para test en Fórmula 2
(Fórmula E) - noviembre 23 /18 - 18:30 GMT
Tatiana Calderón participará en test oficial de Fórmula E tras el E-Prix en Arabia Saudita
(ROC) - noviembre 22 /18 - 19:33 GMT
Mick Schumacher acompañará a Vettel en el equipo alemán de Race of Champions en México
(ROC) - noviembre 20 /18 - 16:23 GMT
Race of Champions 2019 llega al icónico Foro Sol de la Ciudad de México
(F3) - octubre 18 /18 - 13:30 GMT
Mick Schumacher nuevo campeón de la Fórmula 3 Europea
+ Ver más noticias +
noviembre 22 /18 - 16:40 GMT
Robert Kubica regresa como piloto titular al Campeonato Mundial de Fórmula 1
noviembre 22 /18 - 17:10 GMT
McLaren le da a Fernando Alonso un diseño especial en el auto en su despedida de la F1
noviembre 22 /18 - 19:33 GMT
Mick Schumacher acompañará a Vettel en el equipo alemán de Race of Champions en México
noviembre 23 /18 - 11:20 GMT
Verstappen comienza imponiendo un ritmo fuerte - Reporte Pruebas Libres 1 - GP de Abu Dhabi
noviembre 23 /18 - 12:55 GMT
Segunda sesión de pruebas libres del Gran Premio de Abu Dhabi - ¡EN VIVO!
noviembre 23 /18 - 16:15 GMT
Valtteri Bottas por delante de los Red Bull - Reporte Pruebas Libres 2 - GP de Abu Dhabi
noviembre 23 /18 - 18:30 GMT
Tatiana Calderón participará en test oficial de Fórmula E tras el E-Prix en Arabia Saudita
noviembre 24 /18 - 10:50 GMT
Hamilton el más rápido en los últimos entrenamientos - Reporte Pruebas Libres 3 - GP de Abu Dhabi
+ Ver más noticias +
(Fórmula 1) - febrero 19 /18 - 15:25 GMT
Red Bull Racing presentó oficialmente el nuevo RB14 y Ricciardo lo estrenó en pista
(Fórmula 1) - abril 8 /18 - 17:50 GMT
Dramática victoria de Vettel y Ferrari en la noche de Sakhir - Reporte Carrera - GP de Bahrein
(Fórmula 1) - marzo 25 /18 - 08:26 GMT
Vettel le ganó a Hamilton el primer duelo de la temporada - Reporte Carrera - GP de Australia
(Fórmula 1) - febrero 26 /18 - 10:55 GMT
Force India presentó el nuevo VJM11 de Pérez y Ocon en el Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
(Fórmula 1) - febrero 23 /18 - 13:41 GMT
McLaren-Renault presentó su nuevo auto para la temporada 2018, el MCL33
(GP3) - febrero 22 /18 - 23:12 GMT
AUDIO: Tatiana Calderón finaliza en tercera posición su primer test de pretemporada con Jenzer Motorsport
(Fórmula 1) - febrero 22 /18 - 19:03 GMT
Ferrari develó el SF71H, el auto de Sebastian Vettel y Kimi Räikkönen para 2018
(Fórmula 1) - febrero 22 /18 - 16:55 GMT
Mercedes AMG Petronas presentó el nuevo F1 W09 de Hamilton y Bottas
+ Ver más noticias +
(GP3) - febrero 22 /18 - 23:12 GMT
AUDIO: Tatiana Calderón finaliza en tercera posición su primer test de pretemporada con Jenzer Motorsport
(Fórmula 1) - enero 22 /18 - 19:10 GMT
Fox Sports, canal exclusivo de la F1 para Latinoamérica hasta 2022 - Entrevista con Fernando Tornello
(Fórmula 1) - enero 19 /18 - 17:44 GMT
Tatiana Calderón: "Me estoy preparando para que cuando la posibilidad en F1 esté, la tome con las dos manos"
(Fórmula 1) - diciembre 11 /17 - 13:12 GMT
Sainz: ''Es un honor para mí formar parte de una marca tan grande como lo es Renault''
(World Series V8) - noviembre 18 /17 - 19:43 GMT
AUDIO: Tatiana Calderón brilló en su debut en la World Series V8 3.5 al terminar en el podio
(World Series V8) - septiembre 14 /17 - 17:11 GMT
Pietro Fittipaldi dominó en la World Series V8 3.5 en su paso por México
(Fórmula 1) - septiembre 4 /17 - 01:20 GMT
Porsche brilla en las 6 Horas de México del Campeonato Mundial de Duración
(WEC) - septiembre 2 /17 - 23:17 GMT
Porsche saldrá desde la primera fila en las 6 Horas de México
+ Ver más noticias +
diciembre 10 /18 - 22:26 GMT
Mazda es reconocida como 'Best Car Brand 2019' por US News y World Report
diciembre 10 /18 - 20:18 GMT
Hyundai presentó el Palisade, su nueva apuesta SUV familiar de tamaño mediano
diciembre 10 /18 - 18:33 GMT
Renault-Sofasa dona una van Master a la Corporación Crear Unidos
diciembre 10 /18 - 14:07 GMT
El Audi Q3 logró cinco estrellas en las pruebas de choque Euro NCAP
diciembre 7 /18 - 21:33 GMT
Nissan confirma la producción oficial del deportivo GT-R50 de Italdesign
diciembre 7 /18 - 10:28 GMT
Ernesto Ortiz asume la presidencia de General Motors Sudamérica Oeste
diciembre 5 /18 - 21:55 GMT
Conozca los riesgos de comprar llantas usadas en Colombia
diciembre 5 /18 - 17:29 GMT
La atleta colombiana Caterine Ibargüen se estrena como embajadora de Peugeot en Colombia
+ Ver más noticias +
  • Horarios y
    Resultados
  • Elección
    Neumáticos
  • Calendario de
    Eventos
GP # 1
Mar. 15-17 / 2019
GP de Australia - Albert Park
P. Libres 1
Mar. 15
12:00
P. Libres 2
Mar. 15
16:00
P. Libres 3
Mar. 16
14:00
Clasificación
Mar. 16
17:00
Carrera
Mar. 17
16:10
GMT + 11
GP # 1
Mar. 15-17 / 2019
GP de Australia - Albert Park

C2

C3

C4
*.
,
Encuestas F1Latam.com
¿Fue el Gran Premio de México el mejor evento de 2018?
No
Videos
Fotos
Facebook
F1Latam.com
Twitter
Lanzamientos Autos F1 2018
Fecha Equipo Auto
Feb 14 Haas VF-18 X X X
Feb 15 Williams FW41 X X X
Feb 19 Red Bull RB14 X X X
Feb 20 Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 X X X
Feb 20 Renault R.S.18 X X X
Feb 22 Mercedes F1 W09 X X X
Feb 22 Ferrari SF71H X X X
Feb 23 McLaren MCL33 X X X
Feb 26 Force India VJM11 X X X
Feb 26 Toro Rosso STR13 X X X
La reproducción parcial o total está prohibida, sin autorización previa de F1Latam.com
© 2018 - Todos los derechos reservados
Este sitio web no es oficial y no está asociado de ninguna forma con el grupo de compañías de Formula One. F1, FORMULA ONE, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX y marcas relacionadas con marcas registradas de Formula One Licensing B.V.