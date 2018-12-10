|Gran Premio
|
Duro
Carrera
|
Medio
Carrera
|
Blando
Clasificación
|1.
|Australia
|C2
|C3
|C4
|2.
|Bahrein
|C1
|C2
|C3
|3.
|China
|C2
|C3
|C4
|4.
|Azerbaiyán
|C2
|C3
|C4
|5.
|España
|6.
|Mónaco
|7.
|Canadá
|8.
|Francia
|9.
|Austria
|10.
|Gran Bretaña
|11.
|Alemania
|12.
|Hungría
|13.
|Bélgica
|14.
|Italia
|15.
|Singapur
|16.
|Rusia
|17.
|Japón
|18.
|México
|19.
|Estados Unidos
|20.
|Brasil
|21.
|Abu Dhabi
Some gifts ?? come early. Here are the #Fit4F1 compounds for the #AusGP, #BahrainGP, #ChineseGP and #AzerbaijanGP! (Quick Reminder - In 2019 there will only be 3 colours per race, but 5 different compounds available: C1 is the hardest, C5 the softest) pic.twitter.com/ijoIzO3kqb— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) December 10, 2018
|
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 14
|Haas
|VF-18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Williams
|FW41
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Red Bull
|RB14
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 20
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|C37
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 20
|Renault
|R.S.18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 22
|Mercedes
|F1 W09
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 22
|Ferrari
|SF71H
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 23
|McLaren
|MCL33
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 26
|Force India
|VJM11
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 26
|Toro Rosso
|STR13
|X
|X
|X