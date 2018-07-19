UPDATE: @LewisHamilton had a hydraulic failure at Turn 1 as he ran the normal kerb through that corner. Then, with failed power steering, as a result of the hydraulic failure, his car jumped over the run-off... 1/2 ???? #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/1BlkgsLyvc— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 21, 2018
UPDATE: The car’s ‘jumping’ moments seen on TV were a consequence of the hydraulic failure, rather than the cause of it. 2/2 ???? #GermanGP pic.twitter.com/KmGSOJ6Q23— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 21, 2018
*. julio 27 - julio 29
F1 - GP de Hungría
Budapest, Hungría
*. agosto 24 - agosto 26
F1 - GP de Bélgica
Spa-Francorchamps, Bélgica
*. agosto 31 - septiembre 02
F1 - GP de Italia
Monza, Italia
*. septiembre 14 - septiembre 16
F1 - GP de Singapur
Singapur, Singapur
*. septiembre 28 - septiembre 30
F1 - GP de Rusia
Sochi, Rusia
*. octubre 05 - octubre 07
F1 - GP de Japón
Suzuka, Japón
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 14
|Haas
|VF-18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Williams
|FW41
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Red Bull
|RB14
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 20
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|C37
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 20
|Renault
|R.S.18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 22
|Mercedes
|F1 W09
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 22
|Ferrari
|SF71H
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 23
|McLaren
|MCL33
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 26
|Force India
|VJM11
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 26
|Toro Rosso
|STR13
|X
|X
|X
¿Les gusta el nuevo logo de la Fórmula 1?