julio 19 /18 - 00:38 GMT
Mercedes revela la falla que dejó fuera a Hamilton en la clasificación del GP de Alemania
julio 21 /2018     Hockenheim, Alemania 15:50 GMT
Foto: Daimler AG
Por: Henry Bonilla
El piloto británico Lewis Hamilton no la pasó bien en la clasificación del Gran Premio de Alemania, al tener una falla en su auto justo cuando terminaba la Q1. Debido a esto no pudo continuar y mañana saldrá desde el decimocuarto lugar.

Mediante un mensaje en Twitter, la escudería germana comunicó: "Lewis Hamilton tuvo un problema hidráulico en la curva 1 y por ende pasó el bordillo en esa curva. Luego, con la falla en el volante por este inconveniente hidráulico, su auto se salió de la pista. Los saltos que tuvo el auto, los cuales se observaron en TV, fueron una consecuencia de la falla, no causa de esto ".



De nuevo Lewis Hamilton tendrá luchar para recuperar posiciones. Esta vez será desde el decimocuarto lugar. En el pasado GP de Gran Bretaña, la carrera de su país, un toque de Kimi Räikkönen lo hizo caer hasta la última posición, para luego terminar en el segundo lugar. Esto sucede justo cuando disputa el campeonato con Sebastian Vettel, quien mañana partirá desde la pole position en su casa.



