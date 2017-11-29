 Vettel logró el mejor tiempo en el último test con el nuevo compuesto hiperblando - F1Latam.com
Vettel logró el mejor tiempo en el último test con el nuevo compuesto hiperblando
noviembre 29 /2017     Abu Dhabi, Emiratos Árabes 20:30 GMT
Foto: Pirelli
Por: Henry Bonilla
De nuevo la Scuderia Ferrari ha sido el equipo más veloz en los tests postemporada en el Yas Marina Circuit en Abu Dhabi. Ayer fue Kimi Räikkönen y hoy Sebastian Vettel. Ambos registros se han conseguido rodando con el nuevo compuesto de Pirelli para 2018, el hiperblando marcado con el color rosa.

Con un tiempo de 1:37.551 y completando 118 vueltas, Sebastian Vettel fue 0.939s más veloz que el finlandés Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), ganador de la carrera del domingo pasado. En la tercera posición se ubicó el holandés Max Verstappen (Red Bull), seguido por los pilotos de Force India, el mexicano Sergio Pérez y el francés Esteban Ocon. El español Carlos Sainz (Renault) fue sexto.

Segundo día de pruebas para el polaco Robert Kubica, quien busca regresar a la Fórmula 1, en esta ocasión como piloto titular de Williams. Hoy finalizó séptimo, seguido por Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Sergey Sirotkin (Williams), Charles Leclerc (Sauber), Lando Norris (McLaren) y los pilotos de Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley y Pierre Gasly.

En cuanto a las incidencias en pista, Sebastian Vettel tuvo un trompo y un ligero toque contras las barreras de protección, sin daños en el SF70H.

Ahora la Fórmula 1 entra en un período de receso hasta los dos tests de pretemporada, los cuales se realizarán en el Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya del 26 de febrero al 1 de marzo y del 6 al 9 de marzo. El primer GP de 2018 será en Australia del 23 al 25 de marzo.

Estos fueron los tiempos de la sesión:

Pos.
Piloto
Nac.
Equipo/Auto
Tiempo
Vueltas
1
S. Vettel
ALE
Ferrari/SF70H
1:37.551
118
2
L. Hamilton
GBR
Mercedes/F1 W08
1:38.490
141
3
M. Verstappen
HOL
Red Bull/RB13
1:38.736
132
4
S. Pérez
MEX
Force India/VJM10
1:38.818
52
5
E. Ocon
FRA
Force India/VJM10
1:39.148
72
6
C. Sainz
ESP
Renault/R.S.17
1:39.444
109
7
R. Kubica
POL
Williams/FW40
1:39.485
28
8
S. Vandoorne
BEL
McLaren/MCL32
1:39.782
105
9
K. Magnussen
DIN
Haas/VF-17
1:39.810
124
10
S. Sirotkin
RUS
Williams/FW40
1:39.947
86
11
C. Leclerc
MON
Sauber/C36
1:40.666
149
12
L. Norris
GBR
McLaren/MCL32
1:41.714
118
13
B. Hartley
NZL
Toro Rosso/STR12
1:43.345
61
14
P. Gasly
FRA
Toro Rosso/STR12
1:44.827
63


  • Horarios y
    Resultados
  • Elección
    Neumáticos
  • Calendario de
    Eventos
GP # 20
Nov. 10 - 12
GP de Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina
P. Libres 1
Nov. 24
13:00
P. Libres 2
Nov. 24
17:00
P. Libres 3
Nov. 25
14:00
Clasificación
Nov. 25
17:00
Carrera
Nov. 26
17:00
GMT - 2
GP # 20
Nov. 10 - 12
GP de Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina

Ultrablando

Súperblando

Blando
*.
,
