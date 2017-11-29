Vettel logró el mejor tiempo en el último test con el nuevo compuesto hiperblando

|
Pos.
|
Piloto
|
Nac.
|
Equipo/Auto
|
Tiempo
|
Vueltas
|
1
|
S. Vettel
|
ALE
|
Ferrari/SF70H
|
1:37.551
|
118
|
2
|
L. Hamilton
|
GBR
|
Mercedes/F1 W08
|
1:38.490
|
141
|
3
|
M. Verstappen
|
HOL
|
Red Bull/RB13
|
1:38.736
|
132
|
4
|
S. Pérez
|
MEX
|
Force India/VJM10
|
1:38.818
|
52
|
5
|
E. Ocon
|
FRA
|
Force India/VJM10
|
1:39.148
|
72
|
6
|
C. Sainz
|
ESP
|
Renault/R.S.17
|
1:39.444
|
109
|
7
|
R. Kubica
|
POL
|
Williams/FW40
|
1:39.485
|
28
|
8
|
S. Vandoorne
|
BEL
|
McLaren/MCL32
|
1:39.782
|
105
|
9
|
K. Magnussen
|
DIN
|
Haas/VF-17
|
1:39.810
|
124
|
10
|
S. Sirotkin
|
RUS
|
Williams/FW40
|
1:39.947
|
86
|
11
|
C. Leclerc
|
MON
|
Sauber/C36
|
1:40.666
|
149
|
12
|
L. Norris
|
GBR
|
McLaren/MCL32
|
1:41.714
|
118
|
13
|
B. Hartley
|
NZL
|
Toro Rosso/STR12
|
1:43.345
|
61
|
14
|
P. Gasly
|
FRA
|
Toro Rosso/STR12
|
1:44.827
|
63
|
