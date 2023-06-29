Fallece el joven piloto Dilano van 't Hoff tras fuerte colisión en Spa-Francorchamps

Estamos desolados por la pérdida de uno de nuestros talentos neerlandeses más brillantes, que aportó tanta energía a nuestro equipo durante los años que corrió con nosotros. Dilano ha formado parte de nuestra familia desde su debut en el automovilismo con MP en 2021.



Ofrecemos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a la familia de Dilano y a sus seres queridos. Los apoyamos plenamente y a los miembros de nuestro equipo, que no solo han perdido a un piloto, sino también a un amigo

Team statement

Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023



MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs — MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.



Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.



Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”



Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023