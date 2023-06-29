Fallece el joven piloto Dilano van 't Hoff tras fuerte colisión en Spa-Francorchamps

Team statement— MP Motorsport (@OfficialMPteam) July 1, 2023
Spa-Francorchamps, 1 July 2023
MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps. pic.twitter.com/IWvS0fY1bs
“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.— Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023
Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport.
Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Stefano Domenicali pic.twitter.com/Kn0gklf9RN
The FIA extends its condolences to the family and friends of Dilano van 't Hoff and to the MP Motorsport Team following the incident today during the Formula Regional European Championship event at Spa-Francorchampshttps://t.co/oG33Y2bpQo— FIA (@fia) July 1, 2023
|
*. julio 07 - julio 09
|
F1 - GP de Gran Bretaña
|
Silverstone, Gran Bretaña
|
*. julio 09
|
WRC - 6 Hs de Monza
|
Monza, Italia
|
*. julio 15 - julio 16
|
Fórmula E - Roma
|
Roma, Italia
|
*. julio 20 - julio 23
|
WRC - Rally de Estonia
|
Tallin, Estonia
|
*. julio 21 - julio 23
|
F1 - GP de Hungría
|
Budapest, Hungría
|
*. julio 28 - julio 30
|
F1 - GP de Bélgica
|
Spa-Francorchamps, Bélgica
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Ene 31
|Haas
|VF23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 03
|Red Bull
|RB19
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 06
|Williams
|FW45
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 07
|Alfa Romeo
|C43
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 11
|AlphaTauri
|AT04
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|Aston Martin
|AMR23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL60
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Ferrari
|SF-23
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Mercedes
|W14
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 16
|Alpine
|A523
|X
|X
|X