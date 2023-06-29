 Fallece el joven piloto Dilano van 't Hoff tras fuerte colisión en Spa-Francorchamps - F1LATAM.COM
Fallece el joven piloto Dilano van 't Hoff tras fuerte colisión en Spa-Francorchamps
julio 1 /2023     Spa-Francorchamps, Bélgica 11:58 GMT
Foto: MP Motorsport
Henry Bonilla - Director F1LATAM.COM
El mundo del automovilismo nuevamente está de luto. El piloto neerlandés Dilano van 't Hoff murió durante la segunda carrera de la Fórmula Regional Europea by Alpine en el Circuito de Spa-Francorchamps.

El suceso ocurrió esta mañana en el cierre de la competencia, la cual se disputaba bajo difíciles condiciones climáticas en el trazado belga.

El incidente fue similar al de Anthoine Hubert en 2019 durante la carrera de Fórmula 2, al tener una colisión múltiple en la parte alta de Raidillon.

El equipo MP Motorsport comunicó: " Estamos desolados por la pérdida de uno de nuestros talentos neerlandeses más brillantes, que aportó tanta energía a nuestro equipo durante los años que corrió con nosotros. Dilano ha formado parte de nuestra familia desde su debut en el automovilismo con MP en 2021.

Ofrecemos nuestras más sinceras condolencias a la familia de Dilano y a sus seres queridos. Los apoyamos plenamente y a los miembros de nuestro equipo, que no solo han perdido a un piloto, sino también a un amigo", finalizó el comunicado.

El equipo de F1LATAM.COM lamenta profundamente esta tragedia y envía sus sinceras condolencias a la familia, amigos y conocidos de Dilano. Descanse en paz.









