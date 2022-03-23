 McLaren logró los pit stops más veloces en el Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita - F1LATAM.COM
Home >> Noticias
McLaren logró los pit stops más veloces en el Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita
marzo 28 /2022     Jeddah, Arabia Saudita 23:11 GMT
Foto: McLaren
Henry Bonilla - Director General F1LATAM.COM
A pesar que McLaren aún no logra en 2022 el nivel que lo caracterizó la temporada anterior, en el GP de Arabia Saudita el equipo logró las dos mejores detenciones en pits.

Análisis de la carrera del GP de Arabia Saudita 2022:

El ranking lo encabeza Daniel Ricciardo con 2.41s, seguido por Lando Norris con 2.51s. El top 3 completado por Red Bull con Sergio Pérez con 2.53s.

En el pasado GP de Bahrein, McLaren también logró la mejor detención con 2.31s. En cuanto al rendimiento en pista y tras un difícil GP de Bahrein, ayer en Arabia Saudita, McLaren con Lando Norris terminó en séptima posición, mientras que Daniel Ricciardo tuvo que retirarse en la vuelta 37 por un problema en su MCL36.

A continuación el listado completo:



Elija a F1LATAM.COM como su fuente de información en Google News



  • Noticias
    Fórmula 1
  • Noticias otras
    categorías
  • Noticias
    más vistas
  • Noticias
    destacadas
  • Especiales
    F1LATAM
  • Noticias
    Autos F1LATAM
marzo 28 /22 - 23:39 GMT
Alonso: ''La batalla con Ocon en pista ha sido justa, siempre nos respetamos''
marzo 28 /22 - 23:11 GMT
McLaren logró los pit stops más veloces en el Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita
marzo 28 /22 - 20:58 GMT
Hamilton: ''Tenemos que seguir luchando, es todo lo que podemos hacer''
marzo 28 /22 - 18:34 GMT
Checo Pérez lamenta la mala suerte en la carrera del GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 27 /22 - 19:23 GMT
Verstappen vence a Leclerc tras intenso duelo en Jeddah - Reporte Carrera - GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 27 /22 - 04:15 GMT
Carrera del Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita F1 2022 - ¡EN VIVO!
marzo 26 /22 - 23:13 GMT
Grilla de partida del GP de Arabia Saudita tras penalización para Ricciardo
marzo 26 /22 - 19:52 GMT
Checo Pérez logró en Jeddah su primera pole position en F1 - Reporte Clasificación - GP de Arabia Saudita
+ Ver más noticias +
enero 29 /22 - 12:30 GMT
Todo preparado en la FIA Fórmula E para el inicio de su octava temporada
enero 26 /22 - 17:35 GMT
El Campeonato Mundial de FIA Fórmula E cuenta con un nuevo Safety Car: el Porsche Taycan
enero 22 /22 - 15:43 GMT
Sebastián Montoya inicia 2022 de gran forma al lograr su primera victoria en el automovilismo
enero 20 /22 - 16:18 GMT
Sebastián Montoya continúa con PREMA Racing y asciende a la Fórmula Regional Europea by Alpine
enero 17 /22 - 21:31 GMT
IndyCar es el destino de Tatiana Calderón en la temporada 2022
enero 14 /22 - 14:32 GMT
Nasser Al-Attiyah se impone por cuarta ocasión en el Rally Dakar
enero 12 /22 - 20:16 GMT
Juan Pablo Montoya correrá por séptima vez en las 500 millas de Indianápolis
agosto 23 /21 - 23:44 GMT
El piloto tailandés Alex Albon logró su primera victoria en el DTM
+ Ver más noticias +
marzo 26 /22 - 23:13 GMT
Grilla de partida del GP de Arabia Saudita tras penalización para Ricciardo
marzo 26 /22 - 16:30 GMT
Clasificación del Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita - ¡EN VIVO!
marzo 12 /22 - 22:51 GMT
Verstappen logró el mejor tiempo de la semana - Test en Bahrein F1 2022 - Día Final
marzo 17 /22 - 10:38 GMT
Sebastian Vettel será reemplazado por Nico Hülkenberg en el GP de Bahrein 2022
marzo 26 /22 - 19:52 GMT
Checo Pérez logró en Jeddah su primera pole position en F1 - Reporte Clasificación - GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 25 /22 - 12:45 GMT
Primera sesión de pruebas libres del Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita- ¡EN VIVO!
marzo 27 /22 - 04:15 GMT
Carrera del Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita F1 2022 - ¡EN VIVO!
marzo 18 /22 - 11:55 GMT
Primera sesión de pruebas libres del Gran Premio de Bahrein 2022 - ¡EN VIVO!
+ Ver más noticias +
marzo 26 /22 - 19:52 GMT
Checo Pérez logró en Jeddah su primera pole position en F1 - Reporte Clasificación - GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 26 /22 - 18:11 GMT
Fuerte accidente de Mick Schumacher en la clasificación del Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita
marzo 26 /22 - 02:35 GMT
Equipos de F1 confirman que sí correrán en el GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 25 /22 - 11:36 GMT
Hülkenberg reemplazará nuevamente a Vettel en el GP de Arabia Saudita
marzo 20 /22 - 17:40 GMT
Leclerc gana y Sainz completa el doblete para Ferrari - Reporte Carrera - GP de Bahrein
marzo 12 /22 - 18:05 GMT
Entrevista con Mario Isola sobre los nuevos neumáticos Pirelli de 18 pulgadas en F1 - Exclusivo
febrero 18 /22 - 11:30 GMT
Mercedes presenta el nuevo W13 de Lewis Hamilton y George Russell
febrero 17 /22 - 19:40 GMT
Ferrari presenta el F1-75, su nuevo auto para la temporada 2022
+ Ver más noticias +
marzo 12 /22 - 18:05 GMT
Entrevista con Mario Isola sobre los nuevos neumáticos Pirelli de 18 pulgadas en F1 - Exclusivo
febrero 12 /22 - 23:41 GMT
Primera victoria de Porsche en Fórmula E con doblete de Wehrlein y Lotterer en México
octubre 29 /21 - 23:14 GMT
Guía completa del Roadshow de Red Bull con Checo Pérez en Ciudad de México
agosto 23 /21 - 05:34 GMT
Los latinoamericanos en las 24 Horas de Le Mans: Pechito López, Montoya, Calderón, Rojas, González, Maldonado, Colapinto
marzo 25 /21 - 21:34 GMT
Todo lo que debes saber de la temporada 2021 del campeonato mundial de F1
octubre 11 /20 - 22:10 GMT
VIDEO: Análisis del Gran Premio de Eifel 2020 de F1 en Nürburgring
septiembre 25 /20 - 04:21 GMT
VIDEO: Entrevista con Mateo Llarena, el piloto más joven en la historia de la Porsche SuperCup
septiembre 24 /20 - 16:35 GMT
VIDEO: Entrevista con Roberto González tras el segundo lugar en LMP2 en las 24 Horas de Le Mans
+ Ver más noticias +
marzo 23 /22 - 10:37 GMT
Los nuevos Mazda3 y CX-30 Mild Hybrid llegaron oficialmente a Colombia
marzo 23 /22 - 09:44 GMT
Chevrolet presentó en Colombia las nuevas Traverse LT-RS y Equinox RS
marzo 22 /22 - 09:17 GMT
Nuevo Volvo C40 Recharge: el auto 100 por ciento eléctrico oficializa su llegada a Colombia
marzo 18 /22 - 17:04 GMT
Rafael Novoa, Jéssica de la Peña y Linda Palma, nuevos embajadores de Ford Colombia
marzo 18 /22 - 11:08 GMT
Mazda Colombia reconoció a Alejandro Henao en su iniciativa 'Héroes Mazda'
marzo 17 /22 - 09:11 GMT
Nuevo Porsche 911 GT3 2022: el deportivo alemán ya rueda oficialmente en Colombia
marzo 16 /22 - 14:38 GMT
Nueva BYD Song Plus DM-i 2022 en Colombia: la variante híbrida enchufable debutó oficialmente
marzo 16 /22 - 11:08 GMT
El híbrido enchufable BYD Qin Plus DM-i 2022 ya se encuentra disponible en Colombia
+ Ver más noticias +
Publicidad
EN VIVO: ANÁLISIS CARRERA
GP DE ARABIA SAUDITA F1 2022
  • Horarios y
    Resultados
  • Elección
    Neumáticos
  • Calendario de
    Eventos
GP # 2
Marzo 25 - 27 /22
GP de A. Saudita - Jeddah
P. Libres 1
Mar. 25
17:00
P. Libres 2
Mar. 25
20:00
P. Libres 3
Mar. 26
17:00
Clasificación
Mar. 26
20:00
Carrera
Mar. 27
20:00
GMT + 3
GP # 2
Marzo 25 - 27 /22
GP de A. Saudita - Jeddah

C2 Duro

C3 Medio

C4 Blando
*.
,
Lanzamientos Autos F1 2022
Fecha Equipo Auto
Feb 03 Haas VF22 X X X
Feb 09 Red Bull RB18 X X X
Feb 10 Aston Martin AMR22 X X X
Feb 11 McLaren MCL36 X X X
Feb 14 AlphaTauri AT03 X X X
Feb 15 Williams FW44 X X X
Feb 17 Ferrari F1-75 X X X
Feb 18 Mercedes W13 X X X
Feb 21 Alpine A522 X X X
Feb 27 Alfa Romeo C42 X X X
Videos F1LATAM.COM
ENTREVISTA EXCLUSIVA CON CARLOS SLIM DOMIT TRAS PODIO DE CHECO PÉREZ EN GP DE MEXICO
Fotos
La reproducción parcial o total está prohibida, sin autorización previa de F1LATAM.COM
© 2022 - Todos los derechos reservados
Este sitio web no es oficial y no está asociado de ninguna forma con el grupo de compañías de Formula One. F1, FORMULA ONE, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX y marcas relacionadas con marcas registradas de Formula One Licensing B.V.