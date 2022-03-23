McLaren logró los pit stops más veloces en el Gran Premio de Arabia Saudita

The #DHLFastestPitStop of the #SaudiArabianGP goes to @McLarenF1 for the second time this season, as the mechanics speedily change @danielricciardo's tires.#F1 #DHLF1 #DHL pic.twitter.com/4V1UP1oQla— DHL_Motorsports (@DHL_Motorsports) March 27, 2022
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 03
|Haas
|VF22
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 09
|Red Bull
|RB18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 10
|Aston Martin
|AMR22
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 11
|McLaren
|MCL36
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|AlphaTauri
|AT03
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Williams
|FW44
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Ferrari
|F1-75
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 18
|Mercedes
|W13
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 21
|Alpine
|A522
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 27
|Alfa Romeo
|C42
|X
|X
|X