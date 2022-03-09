Pilotos de F1 se unen para rechazar la guerra de Rusia contra Ucrania

We the F1 drivers stand with people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Please NO WAR! ??— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) March 9, 2022
Los pilotos de F1 estamos con la gente de Ucrania y pedimos por la paz y su libertad. ¡Por favor, NO MÁS GUERRA! #StandWithUkraine #RacingUnited#GPDA pic.twitter.com/aUeRvjOsyh
Please, NO WAR ????#StandWithUkraine #RacingUnited pic.twitter.com/6kRhTx9V3P— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 9, 2022
F1 drivers stand with Ukraine and its people for peace and freedom. Every conflict around the world affects us all and we hope this suffering comes to an end immediately.— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) March 9, 2022
-#Carlossainz#NoWar pic.twitter.com/xKUJvycbYS
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 03
|Haas
|VF22
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 09
|Red Bull
|RB18
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 10
|Aston Martin
|AMR22
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 11
|McLaren
|MCL36
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|AlphaTauri
|AT03
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 15
|Williams
|FW44
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Ferrari
|F1-75
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 18
|Mercedes
|W13
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 21
|Alpine
|A522
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 27
|Alfa Romeo
|C42