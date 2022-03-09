 Pilotos de F1 se unen para rechazar la guerra de Rusia contra Ucrania - F1LATAM.COM
Pilotos de F1 se unen para rechazar la guerra de Rusia contra Ucrania
marzo 9 /2022     Sakhir, Bahrein 21:09 GMT
Foto: Lance Stroll
Henry Bonilla - Director General F1LATAM.COM
Previo a los tests de Sakhir que iniciarán mañana, los pilotos de Fórmula 1 se unieron para rechazar la guerra y apoyar a Ucrania. Dieciocho de ellos estuvieron presentes.

La foto la tomaron en la recta principal del Circuito Internacional de Bahrein. Estuvieron ausentes en la foto Lewis Hamilton y Kevin Magnussen, quien hoy fue confirmado como piloto de Haas en su retorno a la máxima categoría.

Además del registro fotográfico, se estableció el mensaje "No War" (no a la guerra) y el hashtag #RacingUnited (Corriendo juntos), bajo el manto de la asociación de pilotos más conocida como GPDA.

Cada uno de los pilotos también se ha manifestado en sus redes sociales al compartir la foto.






