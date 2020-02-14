Evans electrifica el E-Prix de la Ciudad de México de FIA Fórmula E - F1Latam.com
Evans electrifica el E-Prix de la Ciudad de México de FIA Fórmula E
febrero 15 /2020     Ciudad de México, México 22:18 GMT
Foto: F1Latam.com
Por: Henry Bonilla / Alejandro Rodríguez  
Enviados Especiales a CDMX
Mitch Evans aprovechó el único espacio que se le abrió en la arrancada, supo administrar su batería y se llevó el triunfo en el E-Prix de la Ciudad de México. El piloto neozelandés del equipo Jaguar recibió la bandera a cuadros en el Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, con lo que la Formula E vuelve a tener a un ganador diferente después de cuatro carreras disputadas. El portugués Antonio Felix da Costa (Techeetah) y el suizo Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e-dams) completaron el podio.

"Este un triunfo lo logramos con el apoyo del equipo. Tuvimos una carrera muy agresiva y supimos mantenernos fuera de los problemas. Estoy contento de lograr esta victoria, que nos llena de confianza", comentó Evans al bajar del podio y darle a Jaguar su segundo triunfo en el serial.

El alemán Andre Lotterer (Porsche) salió desde la pole position pero un percance en la arrancada lo desplazó cuatro puestos atrás y le cedió la punta a Evans, que supo contener los constantes intentos de rebase tanto de Buemi, como de Da Costa, e incluso del británico Sam Bird (Virgin Racing).

Lotterer no pudo canalizar la prime pole logrado por el equipo Porsche. Fue forzado a entrar a pits por su incidente al inicio del E-Prix y posteriormente se retiró de la carrera.


Andre Lotterer de Porsche en el instante en que se enreda una lona en su llanta trasera derecha

Da costa tuvo una remontada al largar desde la novena posición. En la segunda parte de la carrera realizó rebases soberbios sobre Bird y Buemi, y le faltaron un par de vueltas más para alcanzar a Evans. El piloto luso suma un segundo lugar consecutivo.

"El auto es súper rápido aún en la calificación. Creo que planteamos bien la carrera, tengo el desempeño para poder pelear por la victoria. Empujamos lo más posible y tomamos el riesgo de siempre pasar cerca de los muros", compartió Antonio Felix.

El alemán Daniel Abt sufrió un fuerte contacto contra una valla en la primera práctica del día, que lo mandó a una revisión médica a un hospital al sur de la Ciudad de México. Aunque regresó a tiempo para tomar parte en la carrera, tuvo que retirarse con aparente molestia en uno de sus pies.


Presentación de los pilotos en el Foro Sol

La afición mexicana volvió a llenar las gradas del E-Prix de la Ciudad de México, en su quinta versión, con miles de mosaicos blancos formado por las gorras de cortesía que recibieron en la entrada. Piso 21 fue el grupo encargado de cerrar las actividades el E-Village.

El serial eléctrico de monoplazas se traslada a Marrakech para celebrar su quinta carrera de la temporada 2019-2020, el próximo 29 de febrero.

Estuvimos presentes en el E-Prix de Ciudad de México gracias a una invitación de Autoélite (importador exclusivo de Porsche para Colombia) y Porsche Latinoamérica.

Galería de fotos exclusiva E-Prix de la Ciudad de México


Posiciones E-Prix de la Ciudad de México 2020

Pos. Piloto Equipo Gap Puntos

1

Mitch Evans

Panasonic Jaguar Racing

46:42.093s

(26)

2

Antonio Felix da Costa

DS TECHEETAH

+4.271s

(18)

3

Sebastien Buemi

Nissan e.dams

+6.181s

(15)

4

Jean-Eric Vergne

DS TECHEETAH

+14.331s

(12)

5

Alexander Sims

BMW i Andretti Motorsport

+19.244s

(11)

6

Lucas di Grassi

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

+28.346s

(8)

7

Oliver Rowland

Nissan e.dams

+29.750s

(6)

8

Edoardo Mortara

ROKiT Venturi Racing

+30.204s

(4)

9

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra Racing

+31.132s

(2)

10

Jerome D’Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing

+32.818s

(1)

11

Maximilian Guenther

BMW i Andretti Motorsport

+35.512s

 

12

Brendon Hartley

GEOX DRAGON

+36.399s

 

13

Oliver Turvey

NIO 333

+50.888s

 

14

Neel Jani

TAG Heuer Porsche

+1:04.891s

 

 

 

 

 

 

No terminaron

-

Stoffel Vandoorne

Mercedes-Benz EQ

35 Laps

 

-

Sam Bird

Envision Virgin Racing

31 Laps

 

-

Daniel Abt

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

30 Laps

 

-

Ma Qing Hua

NIO 333

25 Laps

 

-

Nyck de Vries

Mercedes-Benz EQ

18 Laps

 

-

Andre Lotterer

TAG Heuer Porsche

11 Laps

(3)

-

Felipe Massa

ROKiT Venturi Racing

6 Laps

 

-

Nico Mueller

GEOX DRAGON

2 Laps

 

         
Descalificados

 

James Calado

Panasonic Jaguar Racing

+30.796s

(2)

 

Robin Frijns

Envision Virgin Racing

+33.665s

 


Posiciones Campeonato de pilotos

Pos. Piloto Equipo Puntos
1

Mitch Evans

Panasonic Jaguar Racing

47
2

Alexander Sims

BMW i Andretti Motorsport

46

3

Antonio Felix da Costa

DS TECHEETAH

39

4

Stoffel Vandoorne

Mercedes-Benz EQ

38

5

Lucas di Grassi

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

32

6

Sam Bird

Envision Virgin Racing

28

7

Oliver Rowland

Nissan e.dams

28

8

Maximilian Guenther

BMW i Andretti Motorsport

25

9

Edoardo Mortara

ROKiT Venturi Racing

22

10

Andre Lotterer

TAG Heuer Porsche

21

11

Nyck de Vries

Mercedes-Benz EQ

18

12

Jean-Eric Vergne

DS TECHEETAH

16

13

Sebastien Buemi

Nissan e.dams

15

14

Pascal Wehrlein

Mahindra Racing

14

16

Robin Frijns

Envision Virgin Racing

10

15

James Calado

Panasonic Jaguar Racing

10
17

Daniel Abt

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

8

18

Jerome D’Ambrosio

Mahindra Racing

3

19

Felipe Massa

ROKiT Venturi Racing

2

20

Brendon Hartley

GEOX DRAGON

2

21

Oliver Turvey

NIO 333

0

22

Nico Mueller

GEOX DRAGON

0

23

Neel Jani

TAG Heuer Porsche

0

24

Ma Qing Hua

NIO 333

0



Posiciones Campeonato de constructores

Pos. Equipo Puntos
1

BMW i Andretti Motorsport

71

2

Panasonic Jaguar Racing

57

3

Mercedes-Benz EQ

56

4

DS TECHEETAH

55

5

Nissan e.dams

43

6

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

40

7

Envision Virgin Racing

38

8

ROKiT Venturi Racing

24

9

TAG Heuer Porsche

21

10

Mahindra Racing

17

11

GEOX DRAGON

2

12

NIO 333

0



Lanzamientos Autos F1 2020
Fecha Equipo Auto
Feb 11 Ferrari SF1000 X X X
Feb 12 Renault R.S.20 X X X
Feb 12 Red Bull RB16 X X X
Feb 13 McLaren MCL35 X X X
Feb 14 Alpha Tauri AT01      
Feb 14 Mercedes W11      
Feb 17 Racing Point ?      
Feb 17 Williams FW43      
Feb 19 Alfa Romeo C29      
Feb 19 Haas VF-20      
  • Horarios y
    Resultados
  • Elección
    Neumáticos
  • Calendario de
    Eventos
GP # 1
Marzo 13-15/ 2020
GP de Australia
P. Libres 1
Mar. 13
12:00
P. Libres 2
Mar. 13
16:00
P. Libres 3
Mar. 14
14:00
Clasificación
Mar. 14
17:00
Carrera
Mar. 15
16:10
GMT + 11
GP # 1
Marzo 13-15/ 2020
GP de Australia

C2 Duro

C3 Medio

C4 Blando
Videos
Así va el nuevo autódromo de Colombia
Fotos
