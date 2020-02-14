|Pos.
|Piloto
|Equipo
|Gap
|Puntos
|
1
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
46:42.093s
|
(26)
|
2
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+4.271s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+6.181s
|
(15)
|
4
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
+14.331s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+19.244s
|
(11)
|
6
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
+28.346s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
+29.750s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
+30.204s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+31.132s
|
(2)
|
10
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
+32.818s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
+35.512s
|
|
12
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
+36.399s
|
|
13
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
+50.888s
|
|
14
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
+1:04.891s
|
|
|
|
|
|
|No terminaron
|
-
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
35 Laps
|
|
-
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
31 Laps
|
|
-
|
Daniel Abt
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
30 Laps
|
|
-
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
25 Laps
|
|
-
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
18 Laps
|
|
-
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
11 Laps
|
(3)
|
-
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
6 Laps
|
|
-
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2 Laps
|
|Descalificados
|
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
+30.796s
|
(2)
|
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
+33.665s
|
|1
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
47
|2
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
46
|3
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
39
|4
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
38
|5
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
32
|6
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
28
|7
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
28
|8
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
25
|9
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
22
|10
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
21
|11
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
18
|12
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
16
|13
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
15
|14
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
14
|16
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
10
|15
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
10
|17
|
Daniel Abt
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
8
|18
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
3
|19
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
2
|20
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|21
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|22
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|23
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
0
|24
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
|Pos.
|Equipo
|Puntos
|1
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
71
|2
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
57
|3
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
56
|4
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
55
|5
|
Nissan e.dams
|
43
|6
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
40
|7
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
38
|8
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
24
|9
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
21
|10
|
Mahindra Racing
|
17
|11
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|12
|
NIO 333
|
0
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 11
|Ferrari
|SF1000
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Renault
|R.S.20
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Red Bull
|RB16
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL35
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Alpha Tauri
|AT01
|Feb 14
|Mercedes
|W11
|Feb 17
|Racing Point
|?
|Feb 17
|Williams
|FW43
|Feb 19
|Alfa Romeo
|C29
|Feb 19
|Haas
|VF-20