In this moment of emergency even the tiniest action can lead to an enormous result. Let’s join together and continue fighting this challenge with courage. Help me support those who never give up. Donate to at https://t.co/dx7bcB7RYi— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 10, 2020
#BeyondTheMask pic.twitter.com/RkCmnQx56N
|Fecha
|Equipo
|Auto
|Feb 11
|Ferrari
|SF1000
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Renault
|R.S.20
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 12
|Red Bull
|RB16
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 13
|McLaren
|MCL35
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|Mercedes
|W11
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 14
|AlphaTauri
|AT01
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Racing Point
|RP20
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 17
|Williams
|FW43
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Alfa Romeo
|C39
|X
|X
|X
|Feb 19
|Haas
|VF-20
|X
|X
|X