Charles Leclerc se une a la campaña en favor de la Cruz Roja Italiana
abril 13 /20 - 19:08 GMT
La nueva RAM 1500 DT híbrida 2020 llegó a Colombia
abril 9 /20 - 16:05 GMT
Mazda3 se llevó el premio 'Mejor Diseño' en los World Car Awards 2020
abril 8 /20 - 22:03 GMT
Kia Telluride y Soul EV, vencedores en los 'World Car Awards 2020'
abril 8 /20 - 21:10 GMT
Valiosos consejos de Nissan para prevenir propagación de Covid-19 en el vehículo
abril 7 /20 - 21:53 GMT
Jeep Gladiator nombrado 'Camioneta del Año' por RMAP
abril 7 /20 - 19:18 GMT
Kia XCeed obtuvo el galardón 'Mejor Diseño de Producto' en los premios Red Dot
Charles Leclerc se une a la campaña en favor de la Cruz Roja Italiana
abril 11 /2020     Roma, Italia 17:30 GMT
Foto: Twitter
Por: Henry Bonilla  
Director General F1Latam.com
El piloto de la Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, ha mostrado su solidaridad en estos momentos donde el mundo está detenido por causa de la pandemia del coronavirus. Por esta razón se ha unido a una campaña para respaldar a la Cruz Roja Italiana.

Desafortunadamente este país ha sido uno de los más golpeados por el COVID-19 y por esta razón los servicios y el personal médico ha tenido que afrontar una crisis de proporciones inimaginables. Italia registra hasta hoy 147.577 personas infectadas, de las cuales 32.534 se han recuperado, 98.273 aún padecen la enfermedad y 18.849 han fallecido.

A continuación en el mensaje en el que el piloto monegasco y otras grandes personalidades como Cristiano Ronaldo, Alessandro del Piero, Gianluigi Buffon y Paolo Maldini, entre otros, son imagen:

"Nunca te rindas. En esta batalla no existe diferencia. Cada uno de nosotros puede hacer su parte, no importante que tan grande o pequeña sea. Lo importante es actuar con el otro y respetar la seguridad de todos. Si Italia está fuerte, estamos haciendo historia.

Ayer la máscara servía para esconderse. Hoy para protegerse. Mañana para demostrar quienes somos. Ayúdame a apoyar a aquellos que nunca se rinden.

Haz tu donación a la Cruz Roja Italiana en http://nevergiveup.tinaba.it". #NeverGiveUp #BeyondTheMask.


Entrevista con Tatiana Calderón
GP # 1
Junio 26-28/ 2020
GP de Francia
P. Libres 1
Jun. 12
11:00
P. Libres 2
Jun. 12
15:00
P. Libres 3
Jun. 13
11:00
Clasificación
Jun. 13
14:00
Carrera
Jun. 14
14:10
GMT + 2
GP # 1
Junio 26-28/ 2020
GP de Francia

C3 Duro

C4 Medio

C5 Blando
Lanzamientos Autos F1 2020
Fecha Equipo Auto
Feb 11 Ferrari SF1000 X X X
Feb 12 Renault R.S.20 X X X
Feb 12 Red Bull RB16 X X X
Feb 13 McLaren MCL35 X X X
Feb 14 Mercedes W11 X X X
Feb 14 AlphaTauri AT01 X X X
Feb 17 Racing Point RP20 X X X
Feb 17 Williams FW43 X X X
Feb 19 Alfa Romeo C39 X X X
Feb 19 Haas VF-20 X X X
